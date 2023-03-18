Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Shares Down 1.8%

Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR – Get Rating) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Approximately 516,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,975,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.23.

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. It holds 25% interests in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interests in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 4.29% interests in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

