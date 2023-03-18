Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,507 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $208,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $11,170,000. Simmons Bank raised its position in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Seagate Technology by 26.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 170,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,209,000 after acquiring an additional 36,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $61.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.70. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 99.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

