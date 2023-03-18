Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of PPL in a report issued on Thursday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPL Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PPL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

PPL stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.77. PPL has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PPL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at $104,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PPL by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,854 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 107.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,872 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1,052.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,426,000 after buying an additional 2,640,002 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,798,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.