Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $134.79

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.79 ($1.64) and traded as high as GBX 162.40 ($1.98). Senior shares last traded at GBX 151.20 ($1.84), with a volume of 1,820,663 shares changing hands.

SNR has been the subject of several research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.95) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.13) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 150 ($1.83) to GBX 140 ($1.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 168 ($2.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of £634.16 million, a PE ratio of 3,024.00, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 153.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 134.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Senior’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

In other news, insider Mary Waldner purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £12,300 ($14,990.86). In other news, insider Mary Waldner purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £12,300 ($14,990.86). Also, insider Bindi Foyle sold 28,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.05), for a total transaction of £47,696.88 ($58,131.48). 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

