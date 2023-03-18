Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €108.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been given a €108.00 ($116.13) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €126.00 ($135.48) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($88.17) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Down 1.8 %

ETR:SAE opened at €73.00 ($78.49) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.88. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a one year high of €105.25 ($113.17). The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.