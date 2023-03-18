Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €110.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €110.00 ($118.28) price target by equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($88.17) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €126.00 ($135.48) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €73.00 ($78.49) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 52 week high of €105.25 ($113.17). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.96.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

