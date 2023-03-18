Short Interest in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Grows By 5.1%

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ AXDX opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.12. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.74.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Capital Corp CO purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.
