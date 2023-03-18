Short Interest in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Grows By 5.1%

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.12. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.74.

Insider Transactions at Accelerate Diagnostics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $73,148.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,996.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 62,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $29,505.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $73,148.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,823 shares in the company, valued at $217,996.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,535 shares of company stock worth $142,098. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Capital Corp CO purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.