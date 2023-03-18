Short Interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Rises By 6.0%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 13th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Alterity Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATHE opened at $2.73 on Friday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) by 633.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.41% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development into Parkinsonian and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company was founded by Geoffrey Paul Kempler on November 11, 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

