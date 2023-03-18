Short Interest in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Grows By 5.7%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 13th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.90. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Athira Pharma

In related news, CFO Glenna Mileson acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,800.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Athira Pharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Athira Pharma by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 45.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

