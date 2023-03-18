Short Interest in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Grows By 5.7%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 13th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Athira Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.90. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at Athira Pharma
In related news, CFO Glenna Mileson acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,800.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.
About Athira Pharma
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.
