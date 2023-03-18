Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Rises By 5.2%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHFGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,344,900 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 3,178,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33,449.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AZIHF opened at $19.75 on Friday. Azimut has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22.

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The firm’s geographical segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa CGU.

