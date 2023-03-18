Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Rises By 5.2%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,344,900 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 3,178,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33,449.0 days.
Azimut Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AZIHF opened at $19.75 on Friday. Azimut has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22.
Azimut Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azimut (AZIHF)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.