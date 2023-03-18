Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW) Rises By 5.4%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:BREZW opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.36.

