Short Interest in Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Grows By 6.2%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 760,700 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 716,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.4 days.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
CWSRF opened at $6.75 on Friday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.
