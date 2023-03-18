Short Interest in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Expands By 5.1%

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

Energy Recovery stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.16. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $26.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

In other Energy Recovery news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $72,083.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,489 shares of company stock valued at $195,367. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 42,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

