Short Interest in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Increases By 5.0%

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 557,700 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the February 13th total of 530,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Institutional Trading of Equillium
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Equillium by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equillium Price Performance
About Equillium
Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equillium (EQ)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.