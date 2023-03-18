Short Interest in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Increases By 5.0%

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 557,700 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the February 13th total of 530,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Equillium from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Equillium alerts:

Institutional Trading of Equillium

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Equillium by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equillium Price Performance

About Equillium

Shares of EQ opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Equillium has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.

(Get Rating)

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.