Short Interest in Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Expands By 6.2%

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 998,200 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 940,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,327.3 days.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

FQVTF opened at $12.50 on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FQVTF shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.19) to GBX 1,150 ($14.02) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Liberum Capital lowered Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 780 ($9.51) to GBX 640 ($7.80) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,100 ($13.41) to GBX 1,200 ($14.63) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,058.33.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

