Short Interest in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Increases By 5.3%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 635,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 206.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 65.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.86 and a beta of 1.00. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $118.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.35.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

