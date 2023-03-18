Short Interest in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Increases By 5.1%

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 995,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $162.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $124.85 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

