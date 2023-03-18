Short Interest in IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Grows By 5.4%

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,662,800 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 1,577,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,542.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IPGDF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IGO in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IGO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Get IGO alerts:

IGO Stock Performance

Shares of IPGDF opened at $8.20 on Friday. IGO has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

About IGO

IGO Ltd. is a mining and exploration company focused on metals critical to clean energy, primarily nickel, copper, cobalt and lithium. The company’s operations include the Nova Nickel-Copper Cobalt Project, located east of Norseman in Western Australia, which is an underground mine and processing operation which supplies nickel and copper concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.