Short Interest in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Grows By 5.4%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 939,100 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 891,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

India Globalization Capital Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IGC opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 6.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.39. India Globalization Capital has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.16.

Institutional Trading of India Globalization Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in India Globalization Capital by 302.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in India Globalization Capital by 66.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41,457 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in India Globalization Capital by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About India Globalization Capital

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

