Short Interest in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Grows By 5.4%

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 284,700 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 270,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of KOP opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.49. Koppers has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $38.42.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Koppers had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KOP. StockNews.com cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 11.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

