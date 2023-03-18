Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.49 EPS.

SIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.18. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.55.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at $83,927,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at $83,927,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,000 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 342.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $57,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 115.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

