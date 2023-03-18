Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €70.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($79.57) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($89.25) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €71.00 ($76.34) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Price Performance

Shares of WAF opened at €68.20 ($73.33) on Thursday. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($56.99) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($164.73). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €71.19.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.