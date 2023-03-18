SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 132,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 52,591 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $681.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.96 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In other news, Director James L. Welch acquired 2,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,493.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

