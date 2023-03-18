Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Stock Position Increased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) by 246.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 627,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446,123 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNAB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 7,694.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth $111,000. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 88.1% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Company Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

