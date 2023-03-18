Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.99

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.35. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 391 shares trading hands.

Spanish Broadcasting System Trading Up 17.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

(Get Rating)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.