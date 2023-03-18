Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) PT Raised to $11.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Sportradar Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SRAD opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,667,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,918,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,080,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,279 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

