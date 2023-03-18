Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.
A number of research firms have commented on CXM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $83,124.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,220.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $83,124.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,220.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,453 over the last three months. 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Sprinklr
Sprinklr Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $15.05.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
Featured Stories
