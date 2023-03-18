Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Outperform Rating at TD Cowen

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $116.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks



Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.



