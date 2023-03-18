Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.69

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.69 and traded as high as C$52.52. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$51.27, with a volume of 256,446 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJ. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.80.

The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.69. The firm has a market cap of C$3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

