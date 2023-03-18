StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
GDS has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.95.
GDS Stock Performance
GDS stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.69. GDS has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90.
GDS Company Profile
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
