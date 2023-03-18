StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

GDS has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.95.

GDS stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.69. GDS has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in GDS by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in GDS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of GDS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

