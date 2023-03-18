Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL) Trading Down 0.1%

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.74. Approximately 208,083 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 142,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.55.
About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.
