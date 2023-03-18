Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.68

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.68 and traded as high as $5.77. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 189,168 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $146.72 million, a PE ratio of 543.00 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
