Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.68

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.68 and traded as high as $5.77. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 189,168 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $146.72 million, a PE ratio of 543.00 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.

Insider Activity at Superior Industries International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

In related news, VP Michael Hatzfeld sold 8,416 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $60,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 69,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $433,954.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,551.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Michael Hatzfeld sold 8,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $60,006.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 156,805 shares of company stock worth $1,023,914 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

