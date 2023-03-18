SVB Leerink Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Decibel Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Decibel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Decibel Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DBTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Securities downgraded Decibel Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Decibel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48. Decibel Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $83.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 1,799.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

