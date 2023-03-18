Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SYIEY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Symrise from €107.00 ($115.05) to €110.00 ($118.28) in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SYIEY stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29.

About Symrise

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.