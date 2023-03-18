Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $46.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

SYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

SYF opened at $28.49 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,493,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

