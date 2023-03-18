T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) Shares Up 0.8%

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.43 and last traded at $43.43. 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.07.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

