Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.66.
TBLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,607,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 1,095,293 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Taboola.com by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taboola.com Company Profile
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
