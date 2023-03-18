TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €11.00 by Berenberg Bank

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) received a €11.00 ($11.83) target price from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.13% from the stock’s previous close.

TEG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.80) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.50 ($5.91) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.53) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday.

TEG stock opened at €6.21 ($6.68) on Thursday. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €5.37 ($5.77) and a 1 year high of €22.94 ($24.67). The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.93.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

