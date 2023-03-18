TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €11.90 by Warburg Research

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) received a €11.90 ($12.80) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 91.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TEG. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.50 ($5.91) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.53) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of TEG opened at €6.21 ($6.68) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €5.37 ($5.77) and a 12 month high of €22.94 ($24.67). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.75.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

