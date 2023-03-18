TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €7.00 by Baader Bank

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €7.00 ($7.53) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.50 ($5.91) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.80) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TEG stock opened at €6.21 ($6.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of €7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.28. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €5.37 ($5.77) and a 52 week high of €22.94 ($24.67). The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.75.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

