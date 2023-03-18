Talanx (ETR:TLX) PT Set at €48.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) has been given a €48.00 ($51.61) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on shares of Talanx in a research report on Thursday.

Talanx Price Performance

TLX opened at €40.32 ($43.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €44.70 and a 200 day moving average of €41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. Talanx has a fifty-two week low of €34.14 ($36.71) and a fifty-two week high of €46.62 ($50.13).

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

