Talanx (ETR:TLX) PT Set at €50.00 by Berenberg Bank

Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) has been given a €50.00 ($53.76) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($51.61) price objective on Talanx in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Talanx Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ETR:TLX opened at €40.32 ($43.35) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €44.70 and a 200 day moving average of €41.38. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.01. Talanx has a 12-month low of €34.14 ($36.71) and a 12-month high of €46.62 ($50.13).

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

