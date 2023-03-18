Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) vs. Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Financial Contrast

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Talos Energy has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genel Energy has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Talos Energy and Genel Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Talos Energy currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.26%. Given Talos Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and Genel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy 23.12% 23.32% 7.90% Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talos Energy and Genel Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $1.65 billion 0.91 $381.92 million $4.54 2.62 Genel Energy $334.90 million 1.19 -$308.00 million N/A N/A

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Genel Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A. Parker, Stephen E. Heitzman and Timothy S. Duncan in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Genel Energy

(Get Rating)

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC. The company was founded by Nathaniel Philip Victor James Rothschild, Anthony Bryan Hayward, Julian R. Metherell, and Tom James Daniel in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.