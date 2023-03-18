Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.54. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 3,918,693 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGB has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.90 to C$3.30 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Taseko Mines Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $435.47 million, a PE ratio of -50.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines

About Taseko Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,769,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 2,730,110 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 45.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,000,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 18.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,550,486 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 681,700 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,334,070 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

