Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.54. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 3,918,693 shares traded.
TGB has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.90 to C$3.30 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $435.47 million, a PE ratio of -50.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.28.
Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
