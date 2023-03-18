TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBPW) Shares Down 9.8%

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBPW – Get Rating) was down 9.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 58,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

TC Biopharm Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

Institutional Trading of TC Biopharm

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TC Biopharm stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBPW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 235,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its products pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19; TCB009 for the GI-tract cancer treatment; and TCB005/TCB006 that are allogeneic co-stimulatory GD-T CAR pre-clinical drug candidates would target antigens expressed on various solid tumor types.

