TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) vs. Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Unisys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of TDCX shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Unisys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of TDCX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Unisys and TDCX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 0 4 0 0 2.00 TDCX 0 2 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Unisys presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 260.62%. TDCX has a consensus price target of $12.55, indicating a potential upside of 25.50%. Given Unisys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Unisys is more favorable than TDCX.

Unisys has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDCX has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Unisys and TDCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys -5.35% -102.61% 3.50% TDCX 15.76% 19.79% 16.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unisys and TDCX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $1.98 billion 0.12 -$106.00 million ($1.57) -2.18 TDCX $493.92 million 2.89 $78.04 million $0.51 19.61

TDCX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unisys. Unisys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TDCX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TDCX beats Unisys on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS). The Digital Workplace Solutions segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences. The Cloud & Infrastructure segment provides solutions that drive modern IT service platforms, cloud applications development, intelligent services, and cybersecurity services. The Enterprise Computing Solutions segment provides solutions that harness secure, continuous high-intensity computing and enable digital services through software-defined operating environments. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

