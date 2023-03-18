Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 126,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.
Insider Activity at Truist Financial
Truist Financial Stock Performance
NYSE:TFC opened at $30.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $44.99. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $61.10.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Truist Financial (TFC)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.