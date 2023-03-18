Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,054.65

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,054.65 ($25.04) and traded as low as GBX 1,882 ($22.94). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,900 ($23.16), with a volume of 309,043 shares trading hands.

Telecom Plus Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3,392.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,945.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,054.65.

Telecom Plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

