Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BRLT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Shares of BRLT opened at $3.92 on Thursday. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a market cap of $374.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.
