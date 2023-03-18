Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.10

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.10 and traded as high as $43.25. Tencent shares last traded at $42.93, with a volume of 4,947,455 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Tencent from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Tencent from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $410.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

